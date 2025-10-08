Turkey Urges SDF to Drop Separatist Agenda

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday called for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to drop its "separatist agenda." This statement came a day after the SDF reached a ceasefire agreement with the Syrian government, according to Fidan's remarks at a press conference in Ankara alongside Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani.

Fidan emphasized that with the new developments, Syrian leadership is now capable of handling the fight against the Islamic State on its own, suggesting that foreign states should adjust their strategies accordingly. The comments hinted at a significant shift in regional dynamics.

The ceasefire agreement, announced by Syria's defense minister and the commander of the SDF on Tuesday, marks a comprehensive cessation of hostilities in northern and northeastern Syria. This development is seen as a step toward stability in the conflict-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)