Russian President Vladimir Putin embarked on a diplomatic mission to Tajikistan, highlighting Russia's strengthening ties in Central Asia under growing Western sanctions related to the Ukrainian conflict.

This three-day trip involves strategic meetings with leaders from former Soviet states, centered on fostering trade relations and diplomatic alliances, despite the backdrop of international legal challenges.

Even with a standing ICC warrant, Putin's visit underscores the unwavering political and military bond between Russia and Tajikistan, as the latter opts for diplomacy over confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)