BJD's Election Strategy for Nuapada By-Poll: Committees and Candidates
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has formed three committees to strategize for the upcoming by-election in Nuapada, Odisha. The by-poll, following the death of MLA Rajendra Dholakia, sees parties preparing candidates, with BJD hinting at Dholakia's son Joy, while Congress and BJP also ready their nominees.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has set up three committees ahead of the Nuapada by-poll, marking their first electoral battle since the BJP's rise to power in Odisha. The committees include key senior leaders tasked with overseeing distinct aspects of the campaign, all under the watchful eye of party president Naveen Patnaik.
With the by-election necessitated due to the passing of MLA Rajendra Dholakia, BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra emphasized the party's intention to capitalize on its past achievements in the region. While the BJD hints at fielding Dholakia's son Joy as a candidate, the Congress has settled on Ghasiram Majhi.
As the ruling BJP assesses potential candidates, including familiar faces like Basant Panda, party in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar expressed confidence in a victory. The electoral competition intensifies, as history shows late Dholakia's substantial influence in Nuapada amidst past victories by the BJP's Basanta Panda.
