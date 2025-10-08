Naveen Yadav: The New Face in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

The Congress party in Telangana has chosen V Naveen Yadav as their candidate for the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll scheduled for November 11. The announcement was made by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.

Naveen Yadav is no stranger to elections, having run in the 2014 Telangana assembly polls as a candidate for AIMIM and as an independent in 2018. Earlier this year, he joined the Congress.

Controversy surrounds Yadav as a police case was filed against him recently for allegedly distributing e-EPICs without proper holograms. The bypoll was called following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath from a heart attack in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)