Naveen Yadav: The New Face in Jubilee Hills Bypoll

The ruling Congress in Telangana has announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate for the November 11 bypoll at Jubilee Hills constituency. Yadav has a varied political background, having contested past elections with different affiliations. A police case was recently registered against him for allegedly distributing unauthorized e-EPICs.

Naveen Yadav
  • India

The Congress party in Telangana has chosen V Naveen Yadav as their candidate for the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll scheduled for November 11. The announcement was made by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.

Naveen Yadav is no stranger to elections, having run in the 2014 Telangana assembly polls as a candidate for AIMIM and as an independent in 2018. Earlier this year, he joined the Congress.

Controversy surrounds Yadav as a police case was filed against him recently for allegedly distributing e-EPICs without proper holograms. The bypoll was called following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath from a heart attack in June.

