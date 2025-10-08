Naveen Yadav: The New Face in Jubilee Hills Bypoll
The ruling Congress in Telangana has announced V Naveen Yadav as its candidate for the November 11 bypoll at Jubilee Hills constituency. Yadav has a varied political background, having contested past elections with different affiliations. A police case was recently registered against him for allegedly distributing unauthorized e-EPICs.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party in Telangana has chosen V Naveen Yadav as their candidate for the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll scheduled for November 11. The announcement was made by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.
Naveen Yadav is no stranger to elections, having run in the 2014 Telangana assembly polls as a candidate for AIMIM and as an independent in 2018. Earlier this year, he joined the Congress.
Controversy surrounds Yadav as a police case was filed against him recently for allegedly distributing e-EPICs without proper holograms. The bypoll was called following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath from a heart attack in June.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar's Political Battleground Heats Up: Elections Loom Amidst Controversy
Family Feud Escalates: RLJP to Challenge LJP-RV in Elections
Bihar NDA Alliance Erupts in Seat Sharing Row Ahead of Elections
Strategic Planning Underway for Ghatsila Assembly Bypoll
Congress Finalizes Candidates Amid Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Elections