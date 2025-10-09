Left Menu

Trump's Potential Middle East Diplomacy Visit

President Donald Trump announced his potential travel to the Middle East this weekend as negotiations for a hostages-for-ceasefire deal in Gaza near closure. He mentioned a deal is imminent after discussions with his team, while negotiators continue talks in Egypt.

Updated: 09-10-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 01:11 IST
President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday his potential plans to travel to the Middle East this weekend, aiming to finalize a hostages-for-ceasefire deal in Gaza.

During a White House briefing, Trump indicated that the negotiations are approaching a crucial breakthrough and mentioned the possibility of his departure as early as Saturday. This update came following his consultation with negotiators who are currently conducting talks in Egypt.

The diplomatic efforts seek to achieve a significant agreement that could resolve ongoing tensions in the region.

