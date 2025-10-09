Senate Challenges Trump's War Powers Over Drug Cartels
The Senate voted on a resolution to limit President Trump's power to use military force against drug cartels without congressional approval. This follows four deadly strikes in the Caribbean. Democrats and some Republicans demand more legal justification for the strikes, sparking significant debate in Congress.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate took a pivotal vote on Wednesday concerning legislation aimed at restricting President Donald Trump's ability to deploy military force against drug cartels, a move that challenges his unprecedented utilization of war powers.
The resolution, targeting Trump's campaign against narcotics traffickers in the Caribbean, demands congressional authorization for any further military strikes, a stance backed by Democrats and at least one Republican.
This action sets up a potential clash with the White House, which has already vowed a veto, highlighting deep divisions over the legalities and future implications of America's military engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
