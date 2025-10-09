Senate Challenges Trump's War Powers Over Drug Cartels

The U.S. Senate took a pivotal vote on Wednesday concerning legislation aimed at restricting President Donald Trump's ability to deploy military force against drug cartels, a move that challenges his unprecedented utilization of war powers.

The resolution, targeting Trump's campaign against narcotics traffickers in the Caribbean, demands congressional authorization for any further military strikes, a stance backed by Democrats and at least one Republican.

This action sets up a potential clash with the White House, which has already vowed a veto, highlighting deep divisions over the legalities and future implications of America's military engagements.

