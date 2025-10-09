Turbulent Waters: US-Caribbean Tensions Escalate Over Alleged Vessel Strike

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has claimed that the latest naval target hit in the Caribbean by US forces might have been a Colombian vessel with citizens onboard. His assertion, voiced on X, has yet to receive confirmation from the Pentagon, which has not corroborated such an incident.

Petro's statement challenges a campaign previously focused on Venezuelan targets, potentially pulling Colombia into a broader regional conflict. The Trump administration reported multiple strikes in recent weeks, with rising casualties and regional unrest straining diplomatic dialogues with Venezuela.

Venezuelan Defense Minister General Vladimir Padrino characterized the US military's presence as threatening, coinciding with military exercises in response. The tension reflects Washington's complex interplay with drug trafficking allegations against Venezuela's Maduro government amidst a substantial US military buildup in the region.