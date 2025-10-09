Left Menu

President Trump to Undergo Routine Checkup at Walter Reed

President Donald Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for his annual health checkup this Friday, as confirmed by the White House. Following the health examination, Trump is contemplating a visit to the Middle East, according to White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Walter Reed Medical Center this Friday for his annual routine health examination, according to information released by the White House on Monday.

Following the checkup, Trump is contemplating a trip to the Middle East, a prospect confirmed by Karoline Leavitt, the White House spokesperson.

The visit to the Middle East would occur shortly after the medical checkup, though no specific dates have been announced yet.

