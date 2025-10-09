President Trump to Undergo Routine Checkup at Walter Reed
President Donald Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for his annual health checkup this Friday, as confirmed by the White House. Following the health examination, Trump is contemplating a visit to the Middle East, according to White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 03:16 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Walter Reed Medical Center this Friday for his annual routine health examination, according to information released by the White House on Monday.
Following the checkup, Trump is contemplating a trip to the Middle East, a prospect confirmed by Karoline Leavitt, the White House spokesperson.
The visit to the Middle East would occur shortly after the medical checkup, though no specific dates have been announced yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East
Trump Eyes Diplomatic Trip Amid Middle East Ceasefire Talks
Trump Nears Historic Middle East Ceasefire in Gaza
Trump's Secret Note: A Turning Point in Middle East Peace Talks?
President Trump's Medical Check-Up and Upcoming Middle East Visit