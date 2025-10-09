Caribbean Tensions Surge: Colombia's Controversial Claims Against U.S. Naval Actions

Colombian President Gustavo Petro claimed that a recent U.S. strike in the Caribbean may have hit a Colombian vessel with citizens aboard, prompting a sharp rebuke from Washington, which labeled the accusation 'baseless'. The assertion, if proven, could entangle Colombia in the U.S.'s anti-drug trafficking campaign.

The White House urged Petro to retract his statement for the sake of maintaining productive relations. However, tensions in the region have worsened, with the U.S. halting diplomatic efforts with Venezuela amidst increasing military actions.

As Venezuela responded to Petro's comments and began military drills, regional dynamics became strained. With heightened military presence in the Caribbean, concerns about the U.S.'s aggressive posture and its implications for Latin America are growing.