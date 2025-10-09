Left Menu

Trade Diplomacy: Trump's Claim to Fame in Global Peace Talks

Former US President Donald Trump alleged he played a significant role in calming tensions between India and Pakistan by threatening tariffs. He claims tariffs were used as diplomatic leverage to 'bring peace' and save lives in conflict zones, including the Middle East, asserting he influenced several peace deals globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 13:53 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a revealing interview, Donald Trump, the former US President, asserted his pivotal role in easing the tensions between India and Pakistan. Trump's approach, which involved threatening substantial tariffs, purportedly halted the brewing conflict between these nuclear-armed neighbors.

Trump's strategy utilized trade tariffs as diplomatic tools, positioning them as pathways to international peace and saving myriad lives. While holding discussions with Fox News, he highlighted his ability to mediate in global disputes, claiming influence over several peace agreements during his tenure.

The conversation further expanded to touch upon Trump's broader peace efforts in various regions, including the Middle East, where he deemed his initiatives as transformative for regional stability. However, some of Trump's assertions have been met with skepticism regarding their accuracy and actual impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

