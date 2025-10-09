Political Controversy Over Maharashtra's Rain Relief
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar criticizes the Maharashtra government for allegedly misleading farmers with inflated aid figures for rain and flood relief, amid upcoming elections. Citing inadequate compensation and diverted social justice funds, he urges meaningful support for affected farmers and proper legislative discussion.
- Country:
- India
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has strongly criticized the Maharashtra government, accusing it of misleading farmers by presenting inflated aid figures under the guise of rain and flood relief, especially with local elections around the corner.
Pawar emphasized that the government has avoided meaningful discussion on farmer distress by shortening the state legislature's winter session. He highlighted the significant crop damage and inadequate compensation offered, with over 68 lakh hectares affected and only a Rs 31,628 crore package announced.
He further criticized the diversion of funds from social justice initiatives to electoral gains, undermining support for marginalized communities, and called for comprehensive assistance to farmers and farm laborers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh HC Orders Compensation in Custodial Death Case
Rs 21.63 Lakh Compensation Granted in 2019 Road Accident Case
Putin Pledges Compensation for Azerbaijan Airlines Tragedy
CREDAI-MCHI's Generous Contribution for Flood Relief in Maharashtra
Amaravati Development: Farmers' First Policy Unveiled by CM Naidu