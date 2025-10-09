Political Controversy Over Maharashtra's Rain Relief

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has strongly criticized the Maharashtra government, accusing it of misleading farmers by presenting inflated aid figures under the guise of rain and flood relief, especially with local elections around the corner.

Pawar emphasized that the government has avoided meaningful discussion on farmer distress by shortening the state legislature's winter session. He highlighted the significant crop damage and inadequate compensation offered, with over 68 lakh hectares affected and only a Rs 31,628 crore package announced.

He further criticized the diversion of funds from social justice initiatives to electoral gains, undermining support for marginalized communities, and called for comprehensive assistance to farmers and farm laborers.

(With inputs from agencies.)