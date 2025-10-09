Left Menu

Political Controversy Over Maharashtra's Rain Relief

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar criticizes the Maharashtra government for allegedly misleading farmers with inflated aid figures for rain and flood relief, amid upcoming elections. Citing inadequate compensation and diverted social justice funds, he urges meaningful support for affected farmers and proper legislative discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 15:54 IST
Political Controversy Over Maharashtra's Rain Relief
Rohit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has strongly criticized the Maharashtra government, accusing it of misleading farmers by presenting inflated aid figures under the guise of rain and flood relief, especially with local elections around the corner.

Pawar emphasized that the government has avoided meaningful discussion on farmer distress by shortening the state legislature's winter session. He highlighted the significant crop damage and inadequate compensation offered, with over 68 lakh hectares affected and only a Rs 31,628 crore package announced.

He further criticized the diversion of funds from social justice initiatives to electoral gains, undermining support for marginalized communities, and called for comprehensive assistance to farmers and farm laborers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Showdown Over National Guard Deployment: States Challenge Federal Move

Legal Showdown Over National Guard Deployment: States Challenge Federal Move

 Global
2
A Fragile Pause: The Quest for Lasting Peace in Gaza

A Fragile Pause: The Quest for Lasting Peace in Gaza

 Egypt
3
Modi's Ambitious Agricultural Push: New Schemes Launched for Self-Reliance

Modi's Ambitious Agricultural Push: New Schemes Launched for Self-Reliance

 India
4
Paris Telecom Explosion Disrupts Service for 80,000

Paris Telecom Explosion Disrupts Service for 80,000

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025