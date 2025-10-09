Lula's Surprising Call: Tariff Talks with Trump

During an unexpected development, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva disclosed that U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio reached out to Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira after Lula's tariff discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In an engaging interview on Piata FM, Lula expressed surprise regarding the outcome of his dialogue with Trump, who requested the removal of tariffs imposed on Brazilian exports to the United States.

The event highlights ongoing trade tensions and underscores the complex nature of international negotiations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)