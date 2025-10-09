Lula's Surprising Call: Tariff Talks with Trump
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva revealed that following his tariff discussion with President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio contacted Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. Lula expressed surprise at the call's results, revealing his request for tariff removal on Brazilian exports to the U.S.
During an unexpected development, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva disclosed that U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio reached out to Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira after Lula's tariff discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump.
In an engaging interview on Piata FM, Lula expressed surprise regarding the outcome of his dialogue with Trump, who requested the removal of tariffs imposed on Brazilian exports to the United States.
The event highlights ongoing trade tensions and underscores the complex nature of international negotiations between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
