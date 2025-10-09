Mamata Banerjee's Fiery Rebuke: Allegations of EC Influence and Voter Roll Manipulation

In a scathing attack on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the Election Commission, accusing its officials of intimidating state officers while apparently acting under political influence prior to the assembly poll schedule announcements.

Banerjee asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was jeopardizing democracy by manipulating the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, asserting that such actions equated to betraying democratic principles. Her allegations emerged amid the visit of an Election Commission delegation to assess the state's election preparedness.

Asserting that genuine voters were under threat of deletion, Banerjee warned of dire political consequences for the BJP if it continued its current strategies. She condemned the situation as a politically motivated endeavor that could disenfranchise crucial segments of the electorate, emphasizing the need for electoral transparency.

