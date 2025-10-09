Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Bold Promise Amidst Bihar's Political Battle

As Bihar heads to the polls, political tensions rise. Tejashwi Yadav pledges government jobs within 20 months, sparking debate. The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, lists candidates, while Congress releases a scathing report on NDA's governance. Parties strategize seat-sharing amid impending nominations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:35 IST
Tejashwi Yadav's Bold Promise Amidst Bihar's Political Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The battle for poll-bound Bihar reached a fever pitch as political parties intensified their campaigns. Tejashwi Yadav made a resounding promise of government jobs within 20 months if elected, which sparked both praise and criticism from various quarters.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party announced its first list of candidates, aiming to outpace main rivals NDA and the INDIA bloc in the upcoming election. Significantly, among the candidates was a transgender person representing a reserved constituency.

Amid these developments, the Congress party presented a damning charge-sheet accusing the ruling NDA of stalling development in Bihar, further intensifying the pre-election joust between political entities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

 India
2
Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

 Global
3
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
4
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025