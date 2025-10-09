Tejashwi Yadav's Bold Promise Amidst Bihar's Political Battle
As Bihar heads to the polls, political tensions rise. Tejashwi Yadav pledges government jobs within 20 months, sparking debate. The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, lists candidates, while Congress releases a scathing report on NDA's governance. Parties strategize seat-sharing amid impending nominations.
The battle for poll-bound Bihar reached a fever pitch as political parties intensified their campaigns. Tejashwi Yadav made a resounding promise of government jobs within 20 months if elected, which sparked both praise and criticism from various quarters.
Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party announced its first list of candidates, aiming to outpace main rivals NDA and the INDIA bloc in the upcoming election. Significantly, among the candidates was a transgender person representing a reserved constituency.
Amid these developments, the Congress party presented a damning charge-sheet accusing the ruling NDA of stalling development in Bihar, further intensifying the pre-election joust between political entities in the state.
