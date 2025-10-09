Kerala CM Urges Central Support in High-Level Talks
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with several central ministers, including Amit Shah, to discuss strengthening state security and accelerating key infrastructure projects. Proposals include enhanced coastal security and pressing healthcare needs. Vijayan emphasized the need for more central government support for Kerala's development and better emergency preparedness.
- Country:
- India
In strategic discussions held in New Delhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central government officials. The dialogues focused on bolstering Kerala's internal security measures and driving forward key developmental projects.
Vijayan's agenda included calls for improved coastal and women's safety protocols, and he pressed for advancements in forensic and emergency infrastructure. He also requested a reassessment of decisions impacting district security classifications.
Beyond security, the chief minister spotlighted the urgent need to push infrastructure initiatives such as the NH‑66 project. Concurrently, meetings with health and finance ministers underscored Kerala's healthcare aspirations, including the establishment of institutions like AIIMS and a National Institute for Geriatric Care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Healthcare and Insurance Leaders Unite for Enhanced Patient Care
India and UK Forge Robust Defence and Security Ties
TrumpRx Initiative: A Prescription for Drug Savings and Healthcare Reform
Kristi Noem Expands Law Enforcement Infrastructure in Chicago
IHH Healthcare Completes Stalled Open Offer in Fortis Healthcare Saga