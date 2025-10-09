Sachin Pilot Slams BJP: Unemployment, Inflation, and Ideological Imposition

In a fervent address to Congress workers, senior leader Sachin Pilot lambasted the BJP government for neglecting key economic issues such as unemployment and inflation. He accused the ruling party of imposing its ideological agenda on the public, overshadowing critical socio-economic challenges.

During his visit to the Reodar Assembly constituency, Pilot pointed out the unfulfilled promises made by the BJP, including doubling farmers' income and eradicating black money. He urged Congress supporters to unite against what he termed the BJP's divisive politics.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by ordinary citizens amid rising prices and scarce job opportunities, Pilot criticized the BJP for undermining the MGNREGA program, which was intended to guarantee employment for the rural poor. Former MLA Sanyam Lodha echoed concerns about weakening democratic institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)