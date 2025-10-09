Left Menu

Unbreakable Bond: DMK's Hand-in-Hand with Congress

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the strong alliance between DMK and Congress, referring to it as the 'hand that will never leave us'. Making the statement during a visit to Dindigul, he reinforced the commitment amidst discussions of future seat-sharing for the 2026 Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dindigul | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:26 IST
Unbreakable Bond: DMK's Hand-in-Hand with Congress
Udhayanidhi Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

In a telling remark about the enduring partnership between the DMK and Congress, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin asserted that the 'hand will never leave us'.

Addressing the public in Dindigul, Udhayanidhi emphasized the reliability of the Congress-DMK alliance amid speculations of Congress's demands for more seats in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

His statement underscores the political chemistry and mutual commitment, reflecting hopes for a continued alliance in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

Positive Developments in BJP's Seat-Sharing Talks for Bihar Polls

 India
2
Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

Ben-Gvir Threatens to Topple Netanyahu's Government

 Global
3
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
4
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025