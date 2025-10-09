Unbreakable Bond: DMK's Hand-in-Hand with Congress
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the strong alliance between DMK and Congress, referring to it as the 'hand that will never leave us'. Making the statement during a visit to Dindigul, he reinforced the commitment amidst discussions of future seat-sharing for the 2026 Assembly elections.
In a telling remark about the enduring partnership between the DMK and Congress, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin asserted that the 'hand will never leave us'.
Addressing the public in Dindigul, Udhayanidhi emphasized the reliability of the Congress-DMK alliance amid speculations of Congress's demands for more seats in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.
His statement underscores the political chemistry and mutual commitment, reflecting hopes for a continued alliance in Tamil Nadu's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
