India-UK Dialogue: Addressing Pro-Khalistani Threats

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed India's concerns over pro-Khalistani activities in the UK during a meeting with UK PM Keir Starmer. Modi emphasized action against radicalism and violent extremism and reiterated the importance of legal measures. Discussions also covered illegal immigration and support for legal mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:16 IST
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic conversation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conveyed serious concerns over pro-Khalistani activities in the UK to his British counterpart, Keir Starmer. Modi stressed the necessity of taking tangible actions against those involved in radicalism and violent extremism.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Modi raised the issue during talks with Starmer. This follows Modi's previous discussions on the subject during his July visit to London. Modi underscored that democracy should not be exploited by extremist elements and emphasized lawful action against them.

In addition, Modi expressed condolences for recent attacks, such as the Manchester incident and a synagogue attack. Addressing illegal immigration, Misri noted that India seeks cooperation with UK authorities to promote legal mobility, which benefits both nations' communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

