Peru's Political Turmoil: The Ouster of an Unpopular Leader

In a dramatic late-night session, Peru's Congress voted to remove President Dina Boluarte on grounds of 'moral incapacity.' Despite being summoned, Boluarte did not appear to defend herself, allowing lawmakers to proceed with a swift impeachment. This move followed bipartisan calls for her ouster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:53 IST
President

In a dramatic twist of events Friday night, Peru's Congress ousted President Dina Boluarte, acting on accusations of 'moral incapacity.'

The session unfolded after political parties from across the spectrum called for Boluarte's removal, citing her unpopularity.

Despite being summoned, Boluarte failed to show up, enabling legislators to swiftly move forward with the impeachment process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

