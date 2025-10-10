Peru's Political Turmoil: The Ouster of an Unpopular Leader
In a dramatic late-night session, Peru's Congress voted to remove President Dina Boluarte on grounds of 'moral incapacity.' Despite being summoned, Boluarte did not appear to defend herself, allowing lawmakers to proceed with a swift impeachment. This move followed bipartisan calls for her ouster.
