Suresh Gopi Claims Investigations Divert Attentions from Major Controversy
Union Minister Suresh Gopi suggested that investigations against film personalities aim to distract from the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy. He declined to name involved actors but highlighted ongoing probes by the NIA and ED. Gopi, previously criticized for political remarks, sees a pattern in targeting notable individuals.
Union Minister Suresh Gopi accused authorities of using investigations against film stars to distract from the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy. He made this claim during a public interaction in Palakkad.
Gopi, avoiding specifics, mentioned two actors facing public scrutiny, which he believed dimmed focus on the Sabarimala issue. The National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate are said to be intensifying their investigations, though Gopi refrained from disclosing more due to his ministerial position.
Despite the ongoing scrutiny of actors like Dulquer Salmaan by Customs regarding alleged smuggling, Gopi sees a deliberate pattern of targeting famous figures whenever governmental accountability is questioned. His prior statements have drawn political backlash, indicating increased tension in political circles.
