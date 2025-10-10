Congress Criticizes Modi's Praise for Trump Amid Criticism of Gaza Actions

On Friday, Congress MP and party's General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh launched a sharp critique at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his commendation of US President Donald Trump, as Trump boasted about his use of trade and tariffs to halt Operation Sindoor and aid in ceasing hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Ramesh took to X to underscore Trump's consistency in claiming his 'brahmastra' approach, predicting Trump is on his way to claiming a century of similar declarations. The Congress leader pointedly criticized Modi for his continued praise of Trump, while omitting any condemnation of violence in Gaza and engagements with Israeli PM Netanyahu.

Accusing Modi of overlooking the situation in Gaza, Ramesh expressed dismay at the Prime Minister's support for Trump's peace plan, branding it "shocking and morally atrocious." Modi's acknowledgment of the Gaza peace plan was seen as supporting Netanyahu's actions, despite humanitarian concerns in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)