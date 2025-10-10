Bihar Polls: Intense Scramble Between NDA and INDIA for Seats

The nomination process for the Bihar assembly's first phase elections commenced on Friday, setting the stage for an intense political showdown. The first round of voting is slated for November 6, with nominations open until October 17, as per the official notification.

In a race against time, political alliances are grappling with seat-sharing negotiations. The NDA and INDIA blocs are yet to finalize their candidate lists, as their constituents struggle with internal seat distribution tensions. Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party has already announced 51 candidates.

Prominent figures from both political blocs are actively engaging in negotiations to ensure strategic prominence. While Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party is pushing for more seats, the RJD seems firm on contesting a substantial number. With higher stakes, the final candidate lists are eagerly awaited.

