Maria Corina Machado: A Nobel Laureate Shaping Venezuela's Future
The United Nations human rights office celebrated the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Maria Corina Machado, reflecting Venezuela's aspirations for fair elections, civil and political rights, and the rule of law. OHCHR spokesperson Thameen al-Kheetan emphasized the significance of this recognition for Venezuelan society.
The United Nations human rights office has extended its congratulations to Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado on Friday.
OHCHR spokesperson Thameen al-Kheetan stated that this prestigious recognition symbolizes the Venezuelan people's strong desires for free and fair elections.
The award also highlights the importance of civil and political rights, as well as the rule of law, in shaping Venezuela's future.
