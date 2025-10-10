Tripura Chief Minister Criticizes TMC's Security Measures

In a recent statement, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha took aim at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, advising them to emulate Tripura's strategies for safeguarding opposition leaders. His comments followed a visit from a TMC delegation protesting an alleged attack on their Agartala office.

Saha accused the TMC leaders of trying to fabricate an incident by involving a tribal leader in their visit. He emphasized that no intentional attack occurred, attributing the unrest to spontaneous anger after a violent incident involving the TMC in North Bengal.

The Chief Minister assured that security was adequately provided, and no adverse event transpired during the TMC delegation's stay. He argued that the TMC's alleged deceptions and political maneuvers would eventually lead to its downfall in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)