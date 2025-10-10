Left Menu

Putin Lauds Trump's Peace Efforts, Eyes Extension of Nuclear Arms Pact

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised US President Trump's peace initiatives and looked forward to extending a critical US-Russia nuclear arms agreement. Although Trump didn't win the Nobel Peace Prize, Putin acknowledged his efforts in resolving crises, while emphasizing the need for further discussions on arms control agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-10-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 20:57 IST
Putin Lauds Trump's Peace Efforts, Eyes Extension of Nuclear Arms Pact
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a recent statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin commended US President Donald Trump for his contributions to global peace, despite Trump's exclusion from the Nobel Peace Prize accolades. Speaking at a summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Putin emphasized Trump's efforts in achieving ceasefires in conflict zones, including Gaza and Ukraine.

Although he refrained from commenting on the prize's award to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, he criticized past Nobel decisions, hinting that some recipients have contributed little to actual peace. Putin highlighted the importance of Trump's involvement in discussions around the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, showing mutual understanding with the US in resolving it.

Looking forward, Putin voiced optimism for extending the New START arms reduction treaty with the US, set to expire soon. While acknowledging the advancements in Russia's nuclear arsenal, he warned against the potential lack of arms control agreements between the two superpowers, emphasizing readiness for negotiations if the US is willing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Call for Justice: High-profile Investigation in IPS Officer's Death

Call for Justice: High-profile Investigation in IPS Officer's Death

 India
2
Eclipse Orchestrates Avian Symphony: Birds Serenade Under Solar Shadow

Eclipse Orchestrates Avian Symphony: Birds Serenade Under Solar Shadow

 Global
3
India U17 Triumphs in China: The Road to AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India U17 Triumphs in China: The Road to AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers

 India
4
Chandigarh Police Launch SIT Probe into IPS Officer's Mysterious Death

Chandigarh Police Launch SIT Probe into IPS Officer's Mysterious Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025