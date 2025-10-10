Putin Lauds Trump's Peace Efforts, Eyes Extension of Nuclear Arms Pact

In a recent statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin commended US President Donald Trump for his contributions to global peace, despite Trump's exclusion from the Nobel Peace Prize accolades. Speaking at a summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Putin emphasized Trump's efforts in achieving ceasefires in conflict zones, including Gaza and Ukraine.

Although he refrained from commenting on the prize's award to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, he criticized past Nobel decisions, hinting that some recipients have contributed little to actual peace. Putin highlighted the importance of Trump's involvement in discussions around the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, showing mutual understanding with the US in resolving it.

Looking forward, Putin voiced optimism for extending the New START arms reduction treaty with the US, set to expire soon. While acknowledging the advancements in Russia's nuclear arsenal, he warned against the potential lack of arms control agreements between the two superpowers, emphasizing readiness for negotiations if the US is willing.

