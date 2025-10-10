Federal Worker Firings: A New Strategy in Shutdown Showdown

The White House initiated mass firings of federal workers in an effort to intensify pressure on Democratic lawmakers as the U.S. government shutdown persists. The Office of Management and Budget confirmed the commencement of reduction-in-force (RIF) plans to significantly cut the federal workforce.

Russ Vought, OMB director, announced the RIFs via social media, with the aim to downsize government operations. The White House had signaled this aggressive move before the Oct 1 shutdown, requesting all federal agencies to submit RIF plans for review.

Democratic lawmakers are challenging the legality of these actions, labeling them as drastic compared to standard shutdown protocols, which usually involve temporary furloughs. Despite discussions with international leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, President Trump signaled potential permanent job losses.

In the Capitol, political activity remained stagnant on the tenth day of the shutdown, with Republican efforts to pass a stopgap funding bill stymied by Democrats' demands for extended healthcare benefits. GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune urged centrist Democrats to negotiate amid stalled Senate talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)