Federal Worker Firings: A New Strategy in Shutdown Showdown
The White House has begun firing federal workers to increase pressure on Democrats during the ongoing government shutdown. This reduction-in-force tactic aims to shrink the federal workforce, deviating from traditional furloughs. While Democrats challenge the legality, the Trump administration continues to strategize amid halted negotiations.
- Country:
- United States
The White House initiated mass firings of federal workers in an effort to intensify pressure on Democratic lawmakers as the U.S. government shutdown persists. The Office of Management and Budget confirmed the commencement of reduction-in-force (RIF) plans to significantly cut the federal workforce.
Russ Vought, OMB director, announced the RIFs via social media, with the aim to downsize government operations. The White House had signaled this aggressive move before the Oct 1 shutdown, requesting all federal agencies to submit RIF plans for review.
Democratic lawmakers are challenging the legality of these actions, labeling them as drastic compared to standard shutdown protocols, which usually involve temporary furloughs. Despite discussions with international leaders like Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, President Trump signaled potential permanent job losses.
In the Capitol, political activity remained stagnant on the tenth day of the shutdown, with Republican efforts to pass a stopgap funding bill stymied by Democrats' demands for extended healthcare benefits. GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune urged centrist Democrats to negotiate amid stalled Senate talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Minister Leads Charge to Combat Delhi-NCR Air Pollution
Capacit'e Infraprojects Bags Rs 542.37 Crore IIT Bombay Fast Track Building Contract
Kenny Morolong Holds Talk with TikTok to Boost Digital Literacy and Combat Misinformation
Kyiv's Water Crisis: Impact of Russia's Overnight Bombardment
Chennai on Edge: A Surge of Hoax Bomb Threats via Email