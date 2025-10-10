DVC's Unregulated Water Release Sparks TMC Protest

TMC supporters, spearheaded by senior West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak, staged a protest at DVC's Panchet dam in nearby Jharkhand. The demonstration focused on the alleged unregulated discharge of water from the reservoirs.

Ghatak warned of an indefinite protest if Damodar Valley Corporation doesn't respond to the state government's calls to control water release from Maithon and Panchet dams after heavy rainfall.

He criticized the DVC's negligence, highlighting the risk posed to lakhs of residents in South Bengal districts due to sudden water releases during heavy rains in Bihar and Jharkhand.