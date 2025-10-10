Left Menu

DVC's Unregulated Water Release Sparks TMC Protest

Senior West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak led TMC supporters in a protest near the DVC dam at Panchet, Jharkhand, over unregulated water releases. They accused DVC of ignoring pleas to manage outflows from Maithon and Panchet dams, endangering South Bengal districts. Ghatak threatened ongoing agitation unless DVC takes action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

TMC supporters, spearheaded by senior West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak, staged a protest at DVC's Panchet dam in nearby Jharkhand. The demonstration focused on the alleged unregulated discharge of water from the reservoirs.

Ghatak warned of an indefinite protest if Damodar Valley Corporation doesn't respond to the state government's calls to control water release from Maithon and Panchet dams after heavy rainfall.

He criticized the DVC's negligence, highlighting the risk posed to lakhs of residents in South Bengal districts due to sudden water releases during heavy rains in Bihar and Jharkhand.

