DVC's Unregulated Water Release Sparks TMC Protest
Senior West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak led TMC supporters in a protest near the DVC dam at Panchet, Jharkhand, over unregulated water releases. They accused DVC of ignoring pleas to manage outflows from Maithon and Panchet dams, endangering South Bengal districts. Ghatak threatened ongoing agitation unless DVC takes action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:55 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC supporters, spearheaded by senior West Bengal Minister Moloy Ghatak, staged a protest at DVC's Panchet dam in nearby Jharkhand. The demonstration focused on the alleged unregulated discharge of water from the reservoirs.
Ghatak warned of an indefinite protest if Damodar Valley Corporation doesn't respond to the state government's calls to control water release from Maithon and Panchet dams after heavy rainfall.
He criticized the DVC's negligence, highlighting the risk posed to lakhs of residents in South Bengal districts due to sudden water releases during heavy rains in Bihar and Jharkhand.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Electoral Revision Sparks Political Tension in West Bengal
Political Clash in West Bengal: Allegations of Corruption and Intimidation
Man with Airgun Detained Near West Bengal CM's Residence
ED Raids Target West Bengal Minister in Recruitment Scam
West Bengal Minister's Premises Raided Amid Growing Recruitment Scam Probe