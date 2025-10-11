Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Lecornu's Reappointment Amidst French Crisis

Emmanuel Macron reappoints Sebastien Lecornu as France's Prime Minister in an effort to navigate through the nation's pressing political turmoil. Various political figures share differing reactions, with some severely criticizing Macron's decision and others urging immediate governmental action on key issues such as pension reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 02:02 IST
Sebastien Lecornu

President Emmanuel Macron reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as Prime Minister just days after Lecornu resigned, seeking solutions for France's most severe political crisis in decades. Lecornu has committed to addressing the nation's budget and other pressing issues to alleviate the ongoing instability.

Political reactions have been polarized. Jordan Bardella from the far-right National Rally denounced Lecornu's appointment as a 'democratic disgrace' and a dishonor to the French populace. Meanwhile, Socialist Party lawmaker Francois Kalfon voiced a growing skepticism, particularly concerning pension reforms, and expressed an openness to returning to polls.

The National Assembly President, Yael Braun-Pivet, emphasized the need to commence parliamentary activities earnestly, while hard-left party member Mathilde Panot criticized President Macron's governance style, seeing Lecornu's reappointment as a delay tactic. Eric Ciotti from the far-right aligned conservative faction advocated for voting against the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

