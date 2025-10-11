Political Turmoil: Lecornu's Reappointment Amidst French Crisis

President Emmanuel Macron reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as Prime Minister just days after Lecornu resigned, seeking solutions for France's most severe political crisis in decades. Lecornu has committed to addressing the nation's budget and other pressing issues to alleviate the ongoing instability.

Political reactions have been polarized. Jordan Bardella from the far-right National Rally denounced Lecornu's appointment as a 'democratic disgrace' and a dishonor to the French populace. Meanwhile, Socialist Party lawmaker Francois Kalfon voiced a growing skepticism, particularly concerning pension reforms, and expressed an openness to returning to polls.

The National Assembly President, Yael Braun-Pivet, emphasized the need to commence parliamentary activities earnestly, while hard-left party member Mathilde Panot criticized President Macron's governance style, seeing Lecornu's reappointment as a delay tactic. Eric Ciotti from the far-right aligned conservative faction advocated for voting against the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)