Left Menu

Sudden Political Shift: José Jerí Becomes Peru's Seventh President in a Decade

In a dramatic political shift, Peru's Congress ousted President Dina Boluarte, leading to José Jerí's sudden rise to power as the country's seventh president in ten years. Jerí, with limited political experience, promises to focus on reconciliation and tackling crime. Boluarte, facing allegations, vows to stay in Peru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lima | Updated: 11-10-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 02:47 IST
Sudden Political Shift: José Jerí Becomes Peru's Seventh President in a Decade
  • Country:
  • Peru

In a startling turn of events, 38-year-old José Jerí assumed the presidency of Peru, becoming the nation's seventh leader in less than a decade following the impeachment of President Dina Boluarte. The shakeup unfolded as Congress acted swiftly, citing Boluarte's failure to control rampant crime.

Boluarte's presidency, marked by controversy and over 500 protests, came to an abrupt end after her government faced scrutiny for its inability to curb illegal activities, which she partially attributed to illegal immigration. Her ousting was sanctioned by a resounding vote in Congress, where 124 members supported the move.

As Jerí steps in, his priorities include fostering national reconciliation and maintaining election neutrality ahead of the upcoming presidential elections. Meanwhile, Boluarte faces legal proceedings, as allegations of money laundering and corruption during her tenure continue to emerge.

TRENDING

1
U.S.-China Trade Tensions Roil Global Markets as Trump Hikes Tariffs

U.S.-China Trade Tensions Roil Global Markets as Trump Hikes Tariffs

 Global
2
Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Hostages' Return: A Diplomatic Endeavor

 United States
3
U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

U.S. Considers Export Controls on Boeing Parts Amid China Tensions

 United States
4
Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

Wall Street Scare: Trump's Tariff Turmoil Triggers Market Mayhem

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025