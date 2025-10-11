Sudden Political Shift: José Jerí Becomes Peru's Seventh President in a Decade

In a startling turn of events, 38-year-old José Jerí assumed the presidency of Peru, becoming the nation's seventh leader in less than a decade following the impeachment of President Dina Boluarte. The shakeup unfolded as Congress acted swiftly, citing Boluarte's failure to control rampant crime.

Boluarte's presidency, marked by controversy and over 500 protests, came to an abrupt end after her government faced scrutiny for its inability to curb illegal activities, which she partially attributed to illegal immigration. Her ousting was sanctioned by a resounding vote in Congress, where 124 members supported the move.

As Jerí steps in, his priorities include fostering national reconciliation and maintaining election neutrality ahead of the upcoming presidential elections. Meanwhile, Boluarte faces legal proceedings, as allegations of money laundering and corruption during her tenure continue to emerge.