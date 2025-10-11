BJP MP Urges Backwards Classes in Telangana to Challenge Congress After High Court Stay on Reservation Order

BJP MP K Laxman called for backward communities in Telangana to oppose the Congress after the Telangana High Court paused the implementation of 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local elections. Laxman accused the Congress of insincerely handling the reservation issue under Rahul Gandhi's influence.

He further alleged that the Congress government has not been earnest in enforcing the reservation policy for OBCs and accused it of exploiting the situation for political gain in Bihar, where Backward Classes are increasingly supporting BJP.

On the opposing front, BRS leader V Srinivas Goud criticized Congress, suggesting the state is being used as a political testing ground. Meanwhile, Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav expressed hope that the court ruling would favor their stance. The Telangana High Court's stay is being challenged by the state, with legal proceedings ongoing.