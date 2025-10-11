Congress Gears Up for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Elections with Full Slate
The Congress party is set to contest all 11 seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. Party officials have named five coordinators and aim to enhance youth and teacher representation. A 'Connect Centre' in Lucknow will coordinate efforts, addressing past election irregularities alleged against the BJP.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has declared its intention to field candidates for all 11 seats in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections, covering both graduate and teacher constituencies.
Ajay Rai, the state Congress chief, announced that the party is committed to raising the representation of youth and teachers in the legislative process. To facilitate this, Congress has initiated the registration of 5 lakh graduate and 2 lakh teacher voters.
In the previous election, Rai accused the BJP of engaging in malpractice, including vote theft and booth capturing, to undermine democratic processes. In response, Congress has established a 'Connect Centre' in Lucknow, with committees in each district to ensure organized electoral efforts.
