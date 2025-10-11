Seat-Sharing Tensions Rise in Bihar's NDA Ahead of Assembly Polls

Amid rising tension among NDA constituents in Bihar, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha has dismissed speculations about internal discord over seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming assembly elections.

Kushwaha took to social media to clarify that discussions are still ongoing, urging followers not to believe circulating rumors.

Meanwhile, parties like Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) are negotiating hard for more seats, setting a challenging stage for NDA strategists ahead of the November polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)