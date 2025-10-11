Left Menu

Seat-Sharing Tensions Rise in Bihar's NDA Ahead of Assembly Polls

Upendra Kushwaha of Rashtriya Lok Morcha denies rumors of discord among NDA allies in Bihar over assembly poll seat sharing. Meanwhile, discussions continue, with parties like HAM and LJP negotiating for more seats. Elections are slated for November, with vote counting on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-10-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 11:38 IST
Seat-Sharing Tensions Rise in Bihar's NDA Ahead of Assembly Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tension among NDA constituents in Bihar, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief Upendra Kushwaha has dismissed speculations about internal discord over seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming assembly elections.

Kushwaha took to social media to clarify that discussions are still ongoing, urging followers not to believe circulating rumors.

Meanwhile, parties like Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) are negotiating hard for more seats, setting a challenging stage for NDA strategists ahead of the November polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowerment for Every Girl: Assam's Commitment

Empowerment for Every Girl: Assam's Commitment

 India
2
Previous government neglected farm sector and had no vision: PM Modi at agri event.

Previous government neglected farm sector and had no vision: PM Modi at agri...

 Global
3
Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Mysterious Death

Justice Sought in IPS Officer's Mysterious Death

 India
4
Govt brought several reforms in last 11 years to boost farm sector growth: PM Modi.

Govt brought several reforms in last 11 years to boost farm sector growth: P...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025