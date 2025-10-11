Left Menu

Congress Claims Police Brutality to Distract from Sabarimala Controversy

Senior Congress leaders accused the police of assaulting MP Shafi Parambil, alleging it was a diversion from scandals at the Sabarimala temple. Leaders criticised the attack as an attempt to shift focus from temple irregularities. Police lodged cases against 700 involved in the protest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leaders have vehemently condemned what they describe as a 'brutal assault' on MP Shafi Parambil by police, asserting that it was an orchestrated attempt to divert public focus from the alleged financial misappropriations tied to the Sabarimala shrine.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan led the charges against the police, accusing them of executing an 'escape tactic' for the ruling CPI(M) to sidestep backlash tied to the financial controversies.

Amidst escalating tensions, the police registered cases against 700, including Parambil, for disrupting public order during a rally in Perambra. The groups have claimed that protests will continue until accountability is ensured.

