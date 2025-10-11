Controversy Erupts Over NCP MLA's Diwali Remarks
Sangram Jagtap, an NCP MLA, stirred controversy by urging people to patronize only Hindu shopkeepers during Diwali. His remarks, referencing the Pahalgam attack, were condemned by NCP President Ajit Pawar, who promised a show-cause notice as the comments contradict party principles. The incident highlights internal tensions within the party.
Sangram Jagtap, a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), has incited controversy following his appeal that only Hindu shopkeepers should profit during the Diwali festival. Jagtap justified his stance by referring to the Pahalgam terror attack.
Ajit Pawar, the NCP president and Deputy Chief Minister, expressed strong disapproval of Jagtap's remarks. Pawar declared that a show-cause notice would be issued to the lawmaker, as his comments are misaligned with the party's inclusive policies.
The controversial statement raises tensions within the party, which is part of the BJP-led Mahayuti government. The incident also underscores challenges in maintaining cohesiveness under Ajit Pawar's leadership, especially without the influence of Jagtap's father, Arunkaka Jagtap.
