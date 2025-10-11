Controversy Over Exclusion of Female Journalists from Afghan Minister's Presser

The exclusion of female journalists from a press conference by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has ignited significant backlash in India. Opposition parties and women's advocacy groups labeled the act as discriminatory, calling for accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The Indian Women's Press Corps condemned the move, requesting the Indian government address the situation with the Afghan Embassy to prevent similar incidents. Prominent figures, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, critiqued Modi's silence as contrary to his stated support for women's empowerment.

The press conference, held at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi, saw the exclusion of women journalists decided by Taliban officials, sparking broader discussions on gender equality and press freedom in India. Leaders argue this incident clashes with India's professed commitment to democracy and women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)