Left Menu

Controversy Over Exclusion of Female Journalists from Afghan Minister's Presser

The absence of female journalists at Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi's press conference in India has sparked outrage. Opposition leaders and women's groups criticized the exclusion as discriminatory, calling on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue and align India's actions with its democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 19:30 IST
Controversy Over Exclusion of Female Journalists from Afghan Minister's Presser
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The exclusion of female journalists from a press conference by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has ignited significant backlash in India. Opposition parties and women's advocacy groups labeled the act as discriminatory, calling for accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The Indian Women's Press Corps condemned the move, requesting the Indian government address the situation with the Afghan Embassy to prevent similar incidents. Prominent figures, including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, critiqued Modi's silence as contrary to his stated support for women's empowerment.

The press conference, held at the Afghan embassy in New Delhi, saw the exclusion of women journalists decided by Taliban officials, sparking broader discussions on gender equality and press freedom in India. Leaders argue this incident clashes with India's professed commitment to democracy and women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turmoil in Ivory Coast: Protests, Arrests, and Presidential Ambitions

Turmoil in Ivory Coast: Protests, Arrests, and Presidential Ambitions

 Cote d'Ivoire
2
Tutor's Violent Outburst: Assault Over Homework

Tutor's Violent Outburst: Assault Over Homework

 India
3
ADR Defends Alleged False Affidavit in Supreme Court Amidst Electoral Roll Controversy

ADR Defends Alleged False Affidavit in Supreme Court Amidst Electoral Roll C...

 India
4
Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

Historic May 13 Square in Madagascar Reopens Amid Protests

 Madagascar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025