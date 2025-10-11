Left Menu

Discontent in Jammu and Kashmir's Political Landscape: Ruhullah Mehdi Speaks Out

National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi criticizes the Jammu and Kashmir government for failing politically under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. With statehood demands unmet and Article 370 abrogation, Mehdi calls for action. He urges the revocation of PSA against AAP MLA Mehraj Malik and underscores people's dissatisfaction.

Ruhullah Mehdi
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference's MP Ruhullah Mehdi has expressed dissatisfaction with the political progress made by the Jammu and Kashmir government under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, as it nears the completion of its first year in office.

Ruhullah Mehdi, who represents Srinagar in the Lok Sabha, criticized the government's lack of political intent and initiative. He highlighted the unfulfilled need for action and conveyed his concern about public dissatisfaction, particularly regarding the unaddressed demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

The MP also advocated for the withdrawal of the Public Security Act against AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, emphasizing the importance of his participation in the upcoming assembly session. Malik, detained for allegedly disturbing public order, continues to be a focal point of political discourse in the region.

