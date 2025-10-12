Akhilesh Yadav Vows to Protect Jai Prakash Narayan Centre Amid Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, has accused the BJP government of undermining the internationally recognized Jai Prakash Narayan Centre in Lucknow. According to Yadav, the government intends to sell the center, a move he vehemently opposes.

During celebrations for Jai Prakash Narayan's birth anniversary, Yadav vowed that the Samajwadi Party would restore and enhance the facility. He emphasized the political and emotional significance of the site, highlighting the presence of key figures like Mulayam Singh Yadav and George Fernandes at its inception.

Criticizing the BJP government for their approach on issues like inflation, corruption, and unemployment, Yadav reiterated the center's importance and questioned the BJP's motives. He also briefly touched on foreign policy matters concerning the Taliban.