Trump Orders Troop Payments Amid Rollercoaster Government Shutdown
President Trump, amid the federal government shutdown, has directed Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth to find funds to pay troops. The shutdown stems from an impasse with Democrats over healthcare subsidies. Trump pledges cooperation if the government reopens, while Democrats discuss strategies against the Republican-led shutdown.
President Donald Trump announced Saturday that his administration found a solution to pay military personnel amidst the ongoing federal government shutdown. The President directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to utilize any available funds to ensure troops receive their pay on October 15th while the shutdown continues into its 11th day.
Trump, who did not disclose the specific funding sources or amounts, made this statement as a result of a stalemate with minority congressional Democrats on funding the government. Republicans hold majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate yet need bipartisan cooperation to pass a spending bill due to Senate voting requirements.
Democrats are demanding expanded healthcare subsidies in line with the Affordable Care Act as a condition for their support. Trump indicates he will not budge, accusing Democrats of using the military as leverage. Meanwhile, layoff threats loom over federal workers, and Democratic leaders plan to strategize over the ongoing financial and legislative crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
