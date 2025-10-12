Left Menu

Court Blocks Trump's National Guard Deployment to Illinois

A federal appeals court has upheld a lower court's decision to block the Trump administration's deployment of National Guard troops to Illinois. The ruling keeps the order in place temporarily, preventing mobilization aimed at countering protests. Legal challenges involve issues of state control and federal intervention in domestic troop deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 03:39 IST
A federal appeals court has struck down the Trump administration's urgent request to deploy National Guard troops to Illinois, effectively maintaining a lower court's obstruction of the move. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined that the federal government is still prohibited from deploying troops.

However, any National Guard members from outside Illinois can remain stationed within the state for now. The mobilization effort had previously involved hundreds of soldiers from the Texas National Guard. U.S. District Judge April Perry issued a temporary halt on the deployment last Thursday, questioning the Trump administration's reasons for the need, which cited protection of federal agents from violent protests.

Perry's decision is valid until at least October 23, with the possibility of extension. This legal tussle is part of a broader conflict surrounding the right of federal intervention in largely peaceful protests across Democratic-run cities, with the administration facing similar legal obstacles in cities like Portland and Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

