In recent developments, former U.S. President Donald Trump has adopted a bold strategy dubbed 'dead cat diplomacy' in attempts to mediate the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. He publicly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, labeling him as the intransigent party, in a move that echoes strategies used by previous diplomats such as James Baker.

This approach, named after Baker's tactics from the early 1990s, involves placing public blame on parties seen as obstructing peace negotiations. Trump's explicit criticism, as well as his call for Netanyahu to apologize to the Qatari prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, appears to leverage similar pressure points, exploiting both domestic and international expectations.

Trump's actions, though lacking Baker's finesse, have amplified the demand for compromise amid mounting frustration over the protracted conflict. By isolating Netanyahu and Hamas while stirring public opinion, Trump has dramatically altered the diplomatic landscape, pressing both sides to edge closer to a potential resolution, albeit with an uncertain outcome.