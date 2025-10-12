Left Menu

Unexpected Cancellation: Afghan Minister's Agra Visit Called Off

The visit of Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Agra to see the Taj Mahal has been unexpectedly cancelled, with no reasons provided by the officials.

Unexpected Cancellation: Afghan Minister's Agra Visit Called Off
  • India

The anticipated visit of Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to Agra has been called off, according to official sources.

While officials confirmed the cancellation, they did not disclose the reasons behind this last-minute change.

Muttaqi was expected to visit the iconic Taj Mahal during his trip to Agra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

