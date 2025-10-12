Seat-Sharing Struggles: RJD's Bid for More in Bihar
The RJD faces internal turbulence over seat-sharing in Bihar's INDIA bloc, with Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav heading to Delhi amid speculation of seeking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's intervention. As nomination deadlines loom, tensions rise over the RJD's desire to dominate the alliance's seat distribution.
- Country:
- India
Bihar's political landscape is set to witness fresh tensions as internal disagreements over seat-sharing emerge within the INDIA bloc. On Sunday, RJD president Lalu Prasad, accompanied by his son Tejashwi Yadav, left for Delhi amidst speculations of seeking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's mediation.
The RJD, a significant player in Bihar's political coalition known as the Mahagathbandhan, has authorized Prasad to make key decisions regarding candidate selection. Meanwhile, the Congress party, reinvigorated after its 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', seems keen to contest a significant number of seats in the upcoming elections.
As the nomination deadline approaches, a source close to the RJD chief confirmed that while legal obligations might be the primary reason for the Delhi visit, strategic meetings with senior leaders are inevitable. The RJD is entangled in the 'land for jobs' scam hearings set for the capital, further complicating the scenario.
