Madagascar on the Brink: Protests Demand Presidential Resignation

Madagascar is in turmoil as President Andry Rajoelina faces mass protests following the withdrawal of support from a key army unit. Thousands, mainly youths, demand his resignation over corruption and poverty. The situation mirrors global trends of young people challenging governance as economic hardships persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:59 IST
Andry Rajoelina

Madagascar is witnessing intense political unrest as President Andry Rajoelina prepares to address the nation, after losing support from a crucial military unit amid soaring protests against poor governance and dire economic conditions.

Demonstrations began due to water and power shortages but have grown to include demands for Rajoelina's resignation. This follows over two weeks of Gen Z-led protests.

Protesters echo similar movements seen globally and challenge the status quo as living conditions remain harsh, with large portions of the population living in poverty despite the country's rich natural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

