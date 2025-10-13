Madagascar on the Brink: Protests Demand Presidential Resignation
Madagascar is in turmoil as President Andry Rajoelina faces mass protests following the withdrawal of support from a key army unit. Thousands, mainly youths, demand his resignation over corruption and poverty. The situation mirrors global trends of young people challenging governance as economic hardships persist.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:59 IST
Madagascar is witnessing intense political unrest as President Andry Rajoelina prepares to address the nation, after losing support from a crucial military unit amid soaring protests against poor governance and dire economic conditions.
Demonstrations began due to water and power shortages but have grown to include demands for Rajoelina's resignation. This follows over two weeks of Gen Z-led protests.
Protesters echo similar movements seen globally and challenge the status quo as living conditions remain harsh, with large portions of the population living in poverty despite the country's rich natural resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madagascar
- Andry Rajoelina
- protests
- corruption
- poverty
- Gen Z
- governance
- elite military
- unrest
- Africa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madagascar Turmoil: President Flees Amid Gen Z Uprisings
Republican Rift: Health Insurance Subsidy Showdown Threatens Governance
Fodder scam, Bitumen scam, manipulation in govt tenders, land for jobs were Lalu Prasad’s governance model: BJP.
Political Turmoil: Madagascar's Gen Z Uprising Gains Momentum
Pakistan's Economic Illusion: Stability Claims Clash with Rising Poverty