Madagascar on the Brink: Protests Demand Presidential Resignation

Madagascar is witnessing intense political unrest as President Andry Rajoelina prepares to address the nation, after losing support from a crucial military unit amid soaring protests against poor governance and dire economic conditions.

Demonstrations began due to water and power shortages but have grown to include demands for Rajoelina's resignation. This follows over two weeks of Gen Z-led protests.

Protesters echo similar movements seen globally and challenge the status quo as living conditions remain harsh, with large portions of the population living in poverty despite the country's rich natural resources.

