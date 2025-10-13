Karnataka's Political Dinner Drama: The Real Story Behind Cabinet Reshuffle Rumors

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has refuted speculations linking his upcoming dinner meeting with cabinet colleagues to an impending cabinet reshuffle. Despite the rumors, Siddaramaiah emphasized that the dinner was merely a casual gathering, not a political maneuver.

The meeting takes place amid whispers of a potential shift in leadership as the Congress government approaches its midterm milestone, referred to by some as the 'November revolution'. Siddaramaiah sought to downplay any political significance, though party insiders suggest strategic motives might be at play.

Discussions at the meeting are expected to include upcoming local elections and addressing corruption allegations, particularly concerning increased kickbacks stated by the Karnataka State Contractors Association. These developments are watched closely as they may affect political dynamics, reflecting Siddaramaiah's hold over the party in the face of competing ambitions.