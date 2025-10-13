Unrest in Madagascar: President Rajoelina Faces Military Pushback

Madagascar is gripped by political unrest as an elite military unit has taken a stand against President Andry Rajoelina, demanding his resignation. The president was due to address the nation following the unit's call for him to step down after weeks of vehement anti-government demonstrations.

Protests initially sparked by water and electricity outages have evolved into wider discontent with the government's leadership. These demonstrations, led by youth groups and fueled by grievances over issues like poverty and corruption, saw a decisive moment when soldiers joined demonstrators in the capital.

The situation remains tense, with the African Union urging calm while concerns mount over the potential for another military coup in the island nation. With protests continuing and uncertainty over Rajoelina's whereabouts, Madagascar stands on the brink of further instability.

