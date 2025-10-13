Political Spat: Tensions Rise Between UP Chief Minister and Akhilesh Yadav

In a political clash that has captured attention, Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has sparked controversy with his recent comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Yadav likened Adityanath to an 'infiltrator,' challenging his roots in Uttarakhand and questioning his place in UP politics.

The remarks came during a gathering in Lucknow, where Yadav critiqued the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) use of 'fake statistics.' Yadav's assertions highlighted his belief that Adityanath, once a member of a different political affiliation, does not fit the ideological or geographical landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

Countering these claims, a BJP spokesperson praised Chief Minister Adityanath, describing him as a leader who has 'entered people's hearts' through his focus on development schemes that have improved living standards. The spokesperson dismissed Yadav's remarks as unfounded and out of touch with Adityanath's widespread acceptance among the people.