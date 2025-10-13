Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav and Congress: A Crucial Meeting Ahead of Bihar Polls

Tejashwi Yadav, former Bihar deputy CM, met Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss seat-sharing for upcoming Bihar assembly polls. Congress is expected to contest fewer seats than in the last election. The NDA finalized its seat-sharing formula, with JD(U) and BJP contesting 101 seats each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 20:03 IST
Tejashwi Yadav and Congress: A Crucial Meeting Ahead of Bihar Polls
Tejashwi Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy chief minister of Bihar, convened with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in a strategic discussion on Monday, focusing on a seat-sharing strategy for the impending Bihar assembly elections.

The meeting, which took place at Kharge's residence, also included Congress's organizational general secretary K C Venugopal and the Bihar party in-charge, Krishna Allavaru. Collaboration discussions between these parties hold significance as they navigate constituency claims within the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

The ruling NDA, after detailed deliberations, unveiled their seat-sharing framework for the state's 243-member assembly elections. Notably, JD(U) and BJP agreed to contest 101 seats each, a historic arrangement for the allies. Nominations for the first phase commenced on October 10, with elections scheduled for November 6 and 11.

