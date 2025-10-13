Political Tensions Flare as Bihar Court Summons Top Leaders

A court in Bihar's Sheikhpura district has summoned INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and Mukesh Sahani. This move pertains to alleged abuses directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress' Voter Adhikar Yatra in August.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Vibha Rani issued the summons after a complaint from BJP leader Hiralal Singh, filed on September 4. Following a preliminary hearing, the court ordered the accused leaders to appear either in person or through legal representatives on November 26.

Political tension has escalated after a viral video showed a person using offensive language during the yatra. Although arrests have been made, tensions persist with BJP workers protesting and clashing with Congress supporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)