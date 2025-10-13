Left Menu

Bypoll Buzz: Nagrota and Budgam Gear Up for November Showdown

The Election Commission of India has announced notifications for bypolls in Nagrota and Budgam constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, slated for November 11. With the process now underway, nominations are open until October 20, and results will be declared on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jammu, Oct 13: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially announced bypolls for the Nagrota and Budgam Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled for November 11.

The Secretary of ECI, Suman Kumar Dass, issued twin notifications, initiating the nomination process for candidates. Potential candidates can submit their papers until October 20, with scrutiny set for October 22.

These bypolls were necessitated after BJP leader Devender Singh Rana's passing and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacating the Budgam seat. Poll results will be tallied on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

