Bypoll Buzz: Nagrota and Budgam Gear Up for November Showdown
The Election Commission of India has announced notifications for bypolls in Nagrota and Budgam constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, slated for November 11. With the process now underway, nominations are open until October 20, and results will be declared on November 14.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-10-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 23:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Jammu, Oct 13: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially announced bypolls for the Nagrota and Budgam Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled for November 11.
The Secretary of ECI, Suman Kumar Dass, issued twin notifications, initiating the nomination process for candidates. Potential candidates can submit their papers until October 20, with scrutiny set for October 22.
These bypolls were necessitated after BJP leader Devender Singh Rana's passing and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacating the Budgam seat. Poll results will be tallied on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- bypolls
- Nagrota
- Budgam
- ECI
- elections
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Devender Singh Rana
- Omar Abdullah
- Assembly
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Showdown in Peru: Resignations, Elections, and Uncertain Futures
Opposition Leaders Unite: Raj Thackeray's Strategic Meeting Amid Key Elections
Maharashtra SEC Urges Delay in Electoral Roll Revision Amid Local Elections
SGPC's Strategic Moves: Elections, Relief Efforts, and AI Challenges
Accidental Fire Incident During Rifle Cleaning in Jammu