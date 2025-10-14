Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

President Donald Trump has declared a new era of harmony in the Middle East, aiming for broader peace following his visit to Israel during a global summit on Gaza's future. Celebrating a US-brokered ceasefire with Hamas, Trump emphasized the potential to overcome past conflicts.

Addressing a gathering in Egypt, Trump remarked on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to resolve long-standing feuds, encouraging leaders to focus on a peaceful future. The summit saw participation from nearly three dozen countries, despite Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's absence.

Amid political gestures and regional diplomacy, Trump signed a document alongside Egyptian, Turkish, and Qatari leaders, outlining a vision for Gaza's future. However, questions linger about the Palestinian enclave's next steps and its devastated state from recent conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)