Trump's Push for Middle East Peace: A New Era on the Horizon

President Donald Trump aims to achieve peace in the Middle East, advocating for regional harmony through a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The effort, made during a global summit in Egypt, seeks to end years of conflict and promises rebuilding efforts for Gaza's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharmel-Sheikh | Updated: 14-10-2025 05:26 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 05:26 IST
Trump

President Donald Trump has declared a new era of harmony in the Middle East, aiming for broader peace following his visit to Israel during a global summit on Gaza's future. Celebrating a US-brokered ceasefire with Hamas, Trump emphasized the potential to overcome past conflicts.

Addressing a gathering in Egypt, Trump remarked on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to resolve long-standing feuds, encouraging leaders to focus on a peaceful future. The summit saw participation from nearly three dozen countries, despite Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's absence.

Amid political gestures and regional diplomacy, Trump signed a document alongside Egyptian, Turkish, and Qatari leaders, outlining a vision for Gaza's future. However, questions linger about the Palestinian enclave's next steps and its devastated state from recent conflicts.

